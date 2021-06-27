Road Runner: Hothead drivers asked to be cool with road crews

However, ADOT does not decide when roads are shut down. That responsibility falls to fire incident commanders, the Transportation Department said.

“When you have something like what we’re dealing with now with the wildfires, obviously, it’s a life and safety issue for a lot of people. You have in many cases, people who live in a community who have been told to evacuate for their safety,” Nick said. “At some point, maybe they hear the fire has changed for better or worse, and they want to go back to check on their place or they forgot something that they really wanted, and it’s not up to ADOT workers to make those calls.”

Those incident commanders, in turn, work with ADOT and law enforcement officials to ensure access is maintained for firefighters, evacuate residents and keep drivers from entering dangerous situations.

“The last thing we want to do is close the road. We would rather be doing other things than that. If it’s closed, there’s a very good reason,” Nick said. “Sometimes the road is closed well ahead of the problem. We don’t want you going several miles down the road only to turn around and come back because there are no other roads that branch off to take you someplace else.”