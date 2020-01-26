Road runner: I-10 improvements between Tucson and Phoenix could come sooner than expected

It would put a definite endpoint to when we could see construction arrive, said Quinn Castro, a transportation engineer with the Maricopa Association of Governments.

“It would mean that the project needs to go for construction by the end of fiscal year ’21, which is June 2021,” said Castro. “In order to spend that money, the project would have to go for construction by then.”

Federal funding will be available for the remainder of the bridge project’s cost, which totals around $36.6 million, according to ADOT.

The action stems from ADOT, the Maricopa Association of Governments and the Gila River Indian Community agreeing in October 2018 to an 18-month study of the I-10 corridor, which carries around 100,000 vehicles a day, a MAG official said in 2018.

“While a study currently underway will propose a timeline for the Gila River Bridge project, having dedicated funding in place would help the bridge improvements get underway as soon as possible,” according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Castro said ADOT has completed a draft project assessment detailing the area’s current conditions and the design alternatives, which is being reviewed internally by ADOT, the Gila River Indian Community and MAG.