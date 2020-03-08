Road Runner: $134M road project will boost border business, safety in Nogales

A $134 million road project in Nogales is expected to boost international commerce with Mexico and make the area safer for residents.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is set to start construction in April on two flyover ramps on Mariposa Road, also known as Arizona 189, to connect with Interstate 19 and keep commercial trucks from potentially having to stop three times at traffic lights after crossing the border.
Arizona officials held a groundbreaking event for the 18-month project last week.
“In 2019 alone, there were 349,000 trucks, 3.3 million personal vehicles, nearly 700 trains and over 10.3 million total people who crossed this border through Nogales,” said Gov. Doug Ducey during the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.
Typically, about 1,800 commercial trucks use Mariposa Road daily during the winter months, ADOT says.
“It’s terrific for Santa Cruz County. It’s phenomenal for Nogales because Arizona is the No. 1 trading partner for Mexico and this allows us to compete and defeat places like California and Texas and it’s time we’re investing more in infrastructure and the commercial artery of our state,” Ducey said.
The current connection to the Mariposa Port of Entry has seen an increase in heavy truck traffic, which can make navigating Nogales streets difficult and dangerous for regular drivers.
About 12,000 more trucks crossed the border in Nogales in 2019 than the previous year, Ducey said.
The path also put the heavy trucks on the road near Nogales High School.
“We have lofty ideas at Nogales. We wanted to do the flyover. We wanted to do both northbound and southbound. We really felt we needed to get grade separation for the high school for the safety of the people and the kids going to school. So it was really critical for us,” said Bruce Bracker, who serves on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors.
Once completed, the project will feature the widening of Mariposa Road for about three miles from the port of entry to the Grande Avenue intersection, a roundabout at Mariposa and Target Range roads, traffic signals and improved drainage, according to ADOT.
The initial funding comes from a $25 million state appropriation and a $25 million federal transportation grant.
Ames Construction and Horrocks Engineers were contracted to complete the work and must do so in the 18-month window or face penalties, the Transportation Department said.
“Early on there was great concern that we were going to split this project into two parts and that we’d finish one part and perhaps never come back,” John Halikowski, director of ADOT, said about the combined funding. It will help the state save about $13 million by completing it in one phase.
Karla Petty, Arizona division administrator of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, said three factors helped attract federal funding for the project: Safety, innovation and the financial mix of state, county and city funding.
“With all of those combined, it just made it such an attractive and significant project for USDOT, and FHWA is very pleased to be working with ADOT to deliver this, again a project we’re very proud to be part of,” said Petty.
Jaime Chamberlain, chairman of the Nogales Port Authority and a major produce distributor in Southern Arizona, said the potential economic impact of the project will be in the hands of the business community, especially those in Nogales, which he labeled the “premier gateway” into Arizona.
“The Mariposa Port was not a stand-alone project. All of our infrastructure projects are interconnected. We needed a holistic solution for the issues we face on a daily basis on Mariposa Road,” Chamberlain said. “Today we break ground on a solution that will improve quality of life for all of us now and for generations to come.
“Once we have the groundwork laid out with this type of infrastructure, it’s on us, whatever our business people want to make, whether you’re a businessman in Tucson or a businessman in Phoenix or a businessman in Nogales, it’s whatever you make of it. The opportunities are here.”
Down the Road
Overnight lane restrictions set for I-10 near Ruthrauff
Motorists should expect lane closures on Interstate 10 and the westbound frontage road near Ruthrauff Road beginning Wednesday.
The following overnight lane closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:
- On Wednesday, the westbound I-10 frontage road will be reduced to a single lane.
- On Thursday, Friday and March 17, westbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane.
- On Saturday, eastbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane.
- On March 18 and 19, both eastbound and westbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane.
Davis Avenue, north of Ruthrauff Road, is also scheduled to close for two weeks beginning Tuesday due to manhole work.
