Road Runner: $134M road project will boost border business, safety in Nogales

About 12,000 more trucks crossed the border in Nogales in 2019 than the previous year, Ducey said.

The path also put the heavy trucks on the road near Nogales High School.

“We have lofty ideas at Nogales. We wanted to do the flyover. We wanted to do both northbound and southbound. We really felt we needed to get grade separation for the high school for the safety of the people and the kids going to school. So it was really critical for us,” said Bruce Bracker, who serves on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors.

Once completed, the project will feature the widening of Mariposa Road for about three miles from the port of entry to the Grande Avenue intersection, a roundabout at Mariposa and Target Range roads, traffic signals and improved drainage, according to ADOT.

The initial funding comes from a $25 million state appropriation and a $25 million federal transportation grant.

Ames Construction and Horrocks Engineers were contracted to complete the work and must do so in the 18-month window or face penalties, the Transportation Department said.