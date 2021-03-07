Road Runner: No. 1 ranking in recreation trail contest points to The Loop's popularity

In the more than 40 years since the first sections of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop were built, it has become an attractive destination for walkers, bicyclists and everyone in between.
Those claims were backed up with a No. 1 ranking in the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Best Recreation Trail contest, as it offers more than 136 miles of paved, shared-use paths reaching unincorporated Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson.
The poll sought to highlight places around the nation that provide ways to remain active and socially distanced outdoors during the pandemic.
Experts from USA Today initially nominated the path, and the public was able to vote during a four-week contest among 10 sites across the U.S.
“We’ve received praise from residents who use it as part of their daily exercise routine; from families who use it as a safe place to enjoy the outdoors with their kids; from individuals who use it for their daily commute to work or to simply get around town; and then there’s the praise from tourists who say they to visit Pima County just for the amenity and our weather,” said Marcia Zamorano, a Pima County spokeswoman.
She added that “The Loop has something to offer just about everyone, and it’s no surprise people have all sorts of reasons why they love it.”
What started in 1978 as riverbank protection to control flooding near the Rillito River has now become the longest public recreation, multi-use path in the nation, county officials said.
The Loop eventually, after 150 acres of land were destroyed from a flood in 1983, led the county flood control to implement more paved walkways and handrails near the river to help personnel maneuver during a flood, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.
Officials would finally mark The Loop’s completion in March 2018, although residents and visitors had long benefited from the work for decades.
County officials recognize the potential for The Loop to expand.
“We’re constantly looking for ways to draw more people in. It’s been a great amenity. During COVID, we’ve had a huge spike in (using) it,” said Andy Dinauer, deputy director of the Pima County Regional Flood Control District, which built the path.
Those major extensions include:
- A northwesterly extension adding a section on the Santa Cruz River in Marana extending it north of Avra Valley Road into the “urban core” of Marana.
- A northern extension at Cañada del Oro — which currently ends at the Catalina State Park — and extending the path through the park and finishing at the Miraval resort. There’s hope the path could reach Pinal County with extensions to the Biosphere 2 complex. Dinauer said that they will need to work with government officials for any approval of construction on park land. Dinauer called the “grand plan” likely a two- to five-year endeavor.
- A southern extension along the Santa Cruz River, south of Valencia Road. However, Dinauer said, they would need approval from tribal officials before any work could be done. “We’re trying to figure out alternate ways to take it south on the Santa Cruz and take it to Sahuarita and then onto Green Valley,” Dinauer said.
- A southeastern extension up the Pantano Wash toward Colossal Cave. A recent project built in this region was the connection of Julian Wash into Houghton Road. The mixed-use path will one day connect Houghton to the Pima County Fairgrounds.
- An eastern connection connecting Sabino Canyon Road to Tanque Verde Road.
However, there are obstacles to extending the path, according to Dinauer.
“It’s just getting all the different, property owners on board with an extension of the loop. It’s not like they give up their property. We’ll lots of times go in and purchase the property for the corridor,” he said.
“We’re not heavy-handed, like on condemnation or anything like that. We like to have a cooperative relationship with folks out there.”
In the meantime, workers are ensuring the loop remains accessible by working on ramps like one recently constructed at the Rillito River connecting to Swan Road and in downtown to ensure ramps are at all the area’s cross streets.
Officials will also be keeping an active eye on maintenance needs.
“A road is a little different than a pathway in that, people on the pathway could be rollerblading, cycling, may have little kids and the little runner buggies, so that’s kind of a constant battle for us to keep that pathway network in really good, smooth working condition,” Dinauer said.
He added: “It’s been a great thing for the community, and what’s nice about it, is it basically touches every segment of this community. If you ride the whole thing, you get the sights, sounds and smells of this entire region, and it’s fantastic.”
Down the Road
Speedway paving work: Motorists should expect lengthy delays beginning Monday as crews repave a portion of West Speedway between North Painted Hills Road to Camino de Oeste.
There will be alternating one-way traffic led by a pilot vehicle from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The work should be complete by Wednesday evening.
Houghton Road delays: Motorists should expect overnight delays at the Interstate 10 and Houghton Road interchange beginning Monday.
From 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night, crews will reroute one direction through the entrance and exit ramps as they work on the new Houghton bridge.
Officials expect 15-minute delays in the area. The work will be complete by early Wednesday.
The Loop
