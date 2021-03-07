Road Runner: No. 1 ranking in recreation trail contest points to The Loop's popularity

However, there are obstacles to extending the path, according to Dinauer.

“It’s just getting all the different, property owners on board with an extension of the loop. It’s not like they give up their property. We’ll lots of times go in and purchase the property for the corridor,” he said.

“We’re not heavy-handed, like on condemnation or anything like that. We like to have a cooperative relationship with folks out there.”

In the meantime, workers are ensuring the loop remains accessible by working on ramps like one recently constructed at the Rillito River connecting to Swan Road and in downtown to ensure ramps are at all the area’s cross streets.

Officials will also be keeping an active eye on maintenance needs.

“A road is a little different than a pathway in that, people on the pathway could be rollerblading, cycling, may have little kids and the little runner buggies, so that’s kind of a constant battle for us to keep that pathway network in really good, smooth working condition,” Dinauer said.