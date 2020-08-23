Road Runner: Pandemic brings delays to Arizona's MVD services

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there are staffing limitations at its Motor Vehicle Division due to coronavirus infections, quarantine requirements and employee care-giving needs that are all attributing to service delays for customers.
Today, statewide MVD offices can handle about 4,000 people a day, compared to the standard of about 14,000 under normal conditions, according to ADOT. In total, offices can hold just 10% capacity while health restrictions are in place.
It forced ADOT to limit its customers to those seeking first-time licenses or registrations. Services are completed only by appointments.
Officials said they can only count on 70% of its staff on workdays, but if a COVID-19 infection occurs in one of the offices it could mean a potential shut down of the office as colleagues will have to be tested.
The department responded by creating a customer service hotline to handle appointments but even it has its share of problems. By phone, customers experienced 30-minute delays before reaching one of the approximately 200 customer service representatives.
It’s only seen some improvement in this month.
“In July, on our Customer Service Hotline — that's a source of a lot of frustration — we were able to answer about 5,000 calls a day. Today, it’s about 13,000 calls a day on that line. So that's a very healthy improvement,” Douglas Nick, ADOT’s assistant communications director for customer outreach.
Nick said staff who are able to work from home have been given call-routing software to service MVD customer as way to combat the delays. There’s about 110 people currently doing this.
However, even with the continued efforts to tackle the backlog, customers like Bruce Hilpert are left waiting for important documents such as licenses and registration tabs.
What would have usually been about a two-week or less wait for Hilpert turned into a six-week ordeal to find out where the document was.
“I went to a third-party vendor because when you go online to MVD, and try to get your license they say, ‘well, you have to come in only by appointment, but we're not taking appointments,’” Hilpert said.
Hilpert paid $50 split between the driver’s license fee and vendor’s services June 22. He had his photo taken for his license and was told about the up to 14-day wait to receive it. But after three weeks passed without receiving the document, a response to his inquires only revealed a delay.
The vendor said after speaking with an ADOT liaison that they had no clue where the document was, according to Hilpert.
There were also worries for Hilpert as he planned to use the license while on a three-month trip.
Hilpert’s further emails to ADOT were unsuccessful.
“I never got my license. It's not like I lost it," Hilpert said. “The supervisor’s response was, 'It was issued. You will have to apply for and pay for a reissue,’ which cost me $12,” Hilpert said. He finally received the license Aug. 4.
The MVD's newest mission could potentially provide a solution to these problems.
“What we're actually looking at how can we determine once something has left our possession, it goes into the mail, how long is it taking to get to the customer? That's something that we're actually looking to find a way to track,” Nick said.
Meanwhile, Arizonans have flocked to ADOT’s recently installed online system azmvdnow.gov which recently saw one million registered accounts. Customers have a free account linked to their driver and vehicle information, but it must be activated by the customer.
Customers can then complete two-thirds of services that would usually require an office visit, including as registration renewal, ordering a duplicate license and updating insurance information.
ADOT is reminding Arizonans that once a service is paid for online, a customer’s accurate status is updated within the MVD database, which is accessible to law enforcement.
Customers can also keep receipts after making payment for further proof.
However, with the uncertainties of the pandemic, it's hard to pin down a future time where the additional items of proof won't be needed.
“The leadership and the operations people are trying to improve things that we're doing and make things more efficient," Nick said. "While things are not nearly where we want them to be or where they were prior to the pandemic, they are much better in August."
Down the Road
Houghton Road interchange work begins this week
Crews will begin work on an interchange at South Houghton Road to improve access to Interstate 10 beginning Monday.
The new Houghton Road bridge will feature six lanes of traffic, compared with two lanes on the existing structure
The first week of construction, traffic impacts are expected to be minor as crews begin clearing areas in the work zone and mobilizing equipment.
The project will be completed in late 2021.
Guardrail work for I-10 in Vail
Motorists short expect short delays on the north side of I-10 and Arizona 83 for the next two weeks.
Crews will complete bridge work during the day time hours as flaggers direct traffic. Any work requiring intermittent closures will be complete from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Final road work in this area will be completed by mid-September.
