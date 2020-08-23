Road Runner: Pandemic brings delays to Arizona's MVD services

Nick said staff who are able to work from home have been given call-routing software to service MVD customer as way to combat the delays. There’s about 110 people currently doing this.

However, even with the continued efforts to tackle the backlog, customers like Bruce Hilpert are left waiting for important documents such as licenses and registration tabs.

What would have usually been about a two-week or less wait for Hilpert turned into a six-week ordeal to find out where the document was.

“I went to a third-party vendor because when you go online to MVD, and try to get your license they say, ‘well, you have to come in only by appointment, but we're not taking appointments,’” Hilpert said.

Hilpert paid $50 split between the driver’s license fee and vendor’s services June 22. He had his photo taken for his license and was told about the up to 14-day wait to receive it. But after three weeks passed without receiving the document, a response to his inquires only revealed a delay.

The vendor said after speaking with an ADOT liaison that they had no clue where the document was, according to Hilpert.

There were also worries for Hilpert as he planned to use the license while on a three-month trip.