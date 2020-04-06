Road Runner: Pandemic creates bumps in the road for nation's commercial truckers

Commercial truck driver Greg Aguirre is still working, hauling weekly shipments of pizza dough and toilet paper from Los Angeles to Houston. But his work day looks entirely different now.

“We’re stuck with junk food that they have inside the truck stops,” said Aguirre, a long-haul trucker for seven years. “Everywhere where we used to be able to walk in and get something has closed. A lot of them won’t allow us to call it in and walk up to the window.

“We can’t get the stuff we need for ourselves at the truck stops because all of a sudden all the locals are shopping at the truck stops. They’re taking what we use,” he said. “We can’t get hand sanitizer. I mean, hand sanitizer was always right there on the counter for us all the time.”

Not only are supplies limited, but some places that remain open don’t seem to be adhering to sanitization guidelines, Aguirre said.

He’s taken his own precautions, regularly wearing nitrile gloves and making sure to wash his hands more often to not only protect himself but to prevent any harm to his family in Los Angeles.

His job has kept him isolated from his daughters and his grandchildren.

“Last week, (I) said, ‘Hey, maybe we should barbecue here,’” Aguirre recalled telling one his daughters. She replied that it wasn’t a good idea.

“When everything was OK, I hung out with my daughters, spent the night over there. Now I’m pretty much with my elderly parents, which is not good for me to be going over there because I don’t know what I got on my clothes,” he said.