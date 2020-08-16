Road Runner: Pandemic fails to stop Arizonans from tackling litter near state roads

“Adopt a Highway works because of a small army of dedicated volunteers and the permit technicians in ADOT’s maintenance districts statewide who support them,” Mary Currie, Adopt a Highway program manager, said in a statement. “All Arizonans benefit from the many hours put in by volunteers who beautify the highways that for many forms a first impression of the Grand Canyon State.”

While ADOT expects to see a dip in participation through 2020 because of the pandemic, the hope is operations can one day return or exceed the program’s record-breaking 2019.

“The Adopt a Highway volunteer program added 155 volunteer groups last year, bringing the total to more than 1,100. Other 2019 records included nearly 2,000 miles of state highways adopted, an increase of more than 300 miles, and 16,000 bags of litter removed, up nearly 2,000 from the previous record,” ADOT said. Those bags contained 107 tons of litter.

Last year’s efforts contributed savings of more than $580,000 based on the volunteers’ 23,000 recorded labor hours, which was also an increase of nearly 2,000 from 2018.

Each group that adopts a roadway gets a sign bearing its name once committing to at least two miles of roadside cleanup.

ADOT says the groups also agree to: