Road Runner: Plan would add alternative-fueling sites along I-10 through Arizona

The collaborators determined that several stations are required in Salome and Tonopah to close the gap between Blythe, Calif., and Buckeye and in Willcox and San Simon to close the gap between Benson and Lordsburg, N.M., the report said.

The electric vehicle charging sites would host two, four or eight available spaces for motorists to use. The estimated cost to build the infrastructure would be $162,500 to $782,00 depending on the number of charging spaces. The prices also vary by location.

The group identified sites such as Willcox Truck Plaza and several Pilot gas stations as potential landing spots for the stations.

The sites would include 24-hour public access all year, Americans with Disabilities Act accessible facilities, and would be within walking distance of local restaurants, retail shopping or tourist attractions.

The group also identified gaps with compressed natural gas filling sites between Tucson and the Arizona-New Mexico border along I-10. They determined that “one CNG fueling facility is required in either Willcox or San Simon to close the gap between Tucson and Deming, NM,” the report said.

Two truck stops were selected in Willcox and San Simon as potential natural gas fueling sites, at a cost of $700,000 to $2 million per site, the report said.