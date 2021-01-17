Road Runner: Regional planning agency looks to better understand travel demands

The Pima Association of Governments is working to better understand travel demands for motorists in the region.

The taxpayer-funded organization overseeing regional planning hopes use of the new model will help “predict how, when and where people travel in the greater Tucson region,” PAG said. It'll lead to better plans for the long-term transportation in the growing region of more than one million residents.

A major focus of the new model is collecting household activity data to ensure it correlates with the data officials are observing. Household surveys will be a key part in gathering this information.

This modeling, unlike past methods, could show how an entire household moves throughout a given region during a day.

“The activity-based model can represent 24-hour, daily activities of a family or household in ways that previous modeling methods cannot,” PAG said.