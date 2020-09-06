Road Runner: RTA progressing with plans to address road infrastructure for decades to come

The Regional Transportation Authority is adjusting to the pandemic in order to complete its draft plans that could shape transportation infrastructure for decades to come if Pima County voters approve.
Its 35-person Citizens Advisory Committee is moving toward drafting the second plan called RTA Next, which would build on the organization’s past 15 years of work. Voters approved the $2.1 billion, one-half-cent sales tax plan in 2006. It will continue until June 2026.
“It’s more challenging for a committee of 30-plus folks to communicate, receive information and have robust conversations, debates and clarification of the information when we’re only meeting virtually, but I will say that we’re certainly getting better,” said Tom McGovern, who chairs the citizens advisory committee, about the ongoing pandemic.
The committee is incorporating suggestions for improvements from all the jurisdictions represented in the nine-person board: the cities of South Tucson, Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Tohono O’odham Nation, Pima County and a Pima County representative that sits on the Arizona State Transportation Board.
“Each of the jurisdictions in the region has provided information through the RTA’s technical management committee, provided a list of important regional projects that they would like to see put on the ballot,” McGovern said.
The committee began in early August going through a “very long list” of projects, according to McGovern, which will then be consolidated to a list that can be completed throughout the plan.
Within Pima County, a second plan would provide improvements to some major roads including:
- Irvington Road, between Ajo Highway and Mission Road, which will connect Irvington to Ajo Way and improve intersections.
- Orange Grove Road between Oracle Road and Skyline Drive being widened to four lanes.
- Thornydale Road between Cortaro Road and Camino del Norte being widened to four lanes.
- Valencia Road between Camino De La Tierra and Mission Road being widened to six lanes.
So far, the RTA says its “citizen-driven efforts” led them to meet with more than 162 groups and 4,341 people throughout the region.
“People are a lot more open and flexible to jump in on a zoom meeting and having a conversation. So, it’s actually been a blessing from that perspective. We’re still able to stay in touch with most of our stakeholders and anyone that’s interested to connect,” said Farhad Moghimi, executive director of the RTA.
Part of the public participation included a survey conducted between November and December 2019 to get an idea of the community’s desires for a new plan and use them to guide the new plan.
Within the survey’s 3,154 respondents, 85% strongly agreed or agreed that the committee should prioritize improving condition of existing roads, provide efficient crosstown mobility and reduce overall congestion as well as crashes at intersections.
“The public continues to be concerned about the condition of roadways, so that finds its way into nearly every conversation with the public that we have,” McGovern said. “Probably the most important part of the whole exercise is to ensure that the public agrees with the priorities and the projects that we’re proposing.”
While the current plan winds down, the RTA still has work to do in the region, the organization said.
In its most recent report, the RTA reported it has gained traction in delivering on the promises within the plan.
The organization said it has completed:
- 185 intersection improvements out of 200.
- 69 out of 80 pedestrian crossings.
- 130 bus pullouts out of a 200.
- 161 miles of sidewalk completed out of 250.
- 300 miles of bike lanes out of 550 miles.
- 15 roadway corridors completed and 10 more partially complete out of 35.
The next step is to continue working through 2020 on a draft plan and by spring 2021, provide the draft for public feedback.
The hope is to have RTA Next appear on ballots as soon as possible in order to smoothly transition to more projects.
Down the Road
Delays coming to Oracle Road: Motorists in Oracle should plan for delays on North Oracle Road, Arizona 77, between Arizona 79 and North Frances Lane, starting Tuesday for paving work. The stretch of roads is from Milepost 95 to Milepost 105.
There will be a one-lane rolling closure where motorists will go through the area assisted by a pilot car.
Crews will work from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and finish their work by Sept. 19.
Portion of county project on Valencia Road completed: The final phase of the West Valencia Road project between South Wade Road and West Ajo Way has been completed.
The $26.2 million project addressed 2.85 miles of Valencia, adding two additional lanes, drainage improvements and a raised center median.
The area also received a multi-use path for pedestrians.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.