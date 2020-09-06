Road Runner: RTA progressing with plans to address road infrastructure for decades to come

The Regional Transportation Authority is adjusting to the pandemic in order to complete its draft plans that could shape transportation infrastructure for decades to come if Pima County voters approve.

Its 35-person Citizens Advisory Committee is moving toward drafting the second plan called RTA Next, which would build on the organization’s past 15 years of work. Voters approved the $2.1 billion, one-half-cent sales tax plan in 2006. It will continue until June 2026.

“It’s more challenging for a committee of 30-plus folks to communicate, receive information and have robust conversations, debates and clarification of the information when we’re only meeting virtually, but I will say that we’re certainly getting better,” said Tom McGovern, who chairs the citizens advisory committee, about the ongoing pandemic.

The committee is incorporating suggestions for improvements from all the jurisdictions represented in the nine-person board: the cities of South Tucson, Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Tohono O’odham Nation, Pima County and a Pima County representative that sits on the Arizona State Transportation Board.