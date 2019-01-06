Several red-light indicators installed two years ago to help Sahuarita police officers catch red-light runners are making a difference, officials say.
The indicators, known as “tattle-tale” lights, are small blue lights mounted on the back of traffic signals that let officers know when a traffic light turns red, even when the officer can’t see the traffic light itself.
The lights, first installed in 2016, are in place along a stretch of Sahuarita Road that sees a high volume of traffic. The lights have been installed at five intersections: Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard, Salome Loop Road, Desert Gem Lane, La Villita Road and the Nogales Highway, according to Paul Burton, traffic-signal operations manager for the Town of Sahuarita.
“Imagine for a moment (an officer) is approaching a red light and he sees oncoming traffic going right through an intersection, he can actually glance up and see this little blue light over in the corner and know that if it’s on, they’re running a red light,” Burton said.
“If it’s off, they’re not doing anything wrong, so basically it just shows police what color the light is on the other side of the intersection that they can’t see.”
The total cost of the project was between $5,000 to $6,000 and there have been no upkeep costs.
“In terms of savings, if we spent $5,000 on this blue-light system along Sahuarita Road, how much is the cost of one serious accident involving a left-turning vehicle or someone getting a right-angle crash?” Burton said. “Even if it’s property damage only, somebody probably saved about $5,000 when their car wasn’t totaled.”
Burton added the functioning blue lights also have “saved a bunch of people from getting cited.”
While there are no statistics kept about the number of citations issued along the roadways, a Federal Highway Administration’s 2017 study said that prior to installation, it took two officers to enforce red lights, one officer to observe the red light and the other to apprehend the offending driver. Now only one officer is needed.
Citing that study, Burton said, “The document states that the benefit (to) cost ratio for tattle-tale lights ranges from 53:1 to 130:1. That savings is not only property damage, it represents a reduction in accidents that result in injuries, incapacitating injuries and fatalities.
“It does a lot to make streets safer.”
Down the road
Crews to replace storm grates near Tucson VA
Tucson Department of Transportation crews will start storm-grate work near the Tucson Veterans Administration building beginning Monday morning.
Crews will work Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to replace the grates at Ajo Way east of Sixth Avenue.
At least one lane of travel will be open during construction, which is scheduled to finish in February.
Phase 2 construction starts on La Cholla Boulevard.
Construction crews are starting the second phase for a project on La Cholla Boulevard on Monday.
The work is to improve the road between Overton and Tangerine roads. Crews will be widening La Cholla to four lanes.
The project will hopefully reduce congestion, improve safety and be equipped for any future traffic demands.
Scheduled completion is set for 2020. Motorists should expect heavy delays during morning and afternoon commutes.