Road Runner: Speed limits are being adjusted on several Marana roads

“As far as managing speeds, we do a lot of resurfacing projects through Prop. 101 and 409 and that gives us an opportunity to remark the lanes and we find that narrowing the lanes by one foot or so can really have an effect on lower speeds,” Olofson said.

Olofson added that this can be more effective than changing a speed limit sign.

The department also uses landscaping. For example, moving trees closer to the edge of the road tends to work in making drivers more alert and more likely to slow down, he says.

“You’re going to slow down naturally because you want to be able to react, if you need to, if someone’s encroaching in your lane, and it’s not really something that you think about while you’re driving, but we see it clearly that when the lanes are narrower, speeds tend to slow,” Olofson said.

Most recently the Houghton Road corridor received these type of changes as roadway redesigns are made amid the development of housing, retail and schools in the area, he said.