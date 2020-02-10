Road Runner: Survey gives Tucsonans a say in city's long-term transportation planning

“Were both cyclists, so we get around town a lot on bicycles. If you do that, it becomes really apparent how car-centric our city is.”

During his keynote speech, Gabe Klein, co-founder of the advisory firm Cityfi, pointed out some of the efforts a city should make to eliminate traffic congestion.

“What we want to do is get the 25% of people driving these trips less than a mile in cities, or the 60% of people driving less than 3 or 4 miles, if we can get them out of their car then suddenly we don’t have any congestion problem and we don’t really have an emissions problem,” Klein said.

This plan can surely have economic impacts as safe infrastructure will attract people to different areas, Klein added.

“When they go there, what do they do? They spend money, or they buy a condo, they say, ‘Hey you know what, I can live here with my children and I would feel comfortable living here with my kids if my kids could cross the street safely,’” Klein said. “That’s how we get the economic impact.” Down the Road

