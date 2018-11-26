Community members are being asked to weigh in on design concepts that could potentially improve the flow of traffic on a stretch of Interstate 10 in Tucson and the Barraza Aviation Parkway.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting for Pima County residents to ask questions about and comment on improvements to I-10 from the I-19 interchange to Kolb Road as well as State Route 210 — Barraza Aviation Parkway — which runs east of downtown to the west side of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Phase one was completed in 2015 to decide the project’s feasibility. The second phase is to choose a concept, which will be impacted by stakeholders at the scheduled meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, at Apollo Middle School, 265 W. Nebraska St. Transportation officials’ formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
The main goal is to improve traffic flow on both roadways. Officials say the parkway will help reduce congestion in a downtown area that continues to grow due to its ongoing revitalization. Officials say it’ll be done by widening or replacing existing bridges and removing interchange ramps.
There are three plans under consideration, ADOT says.
The first would be to designate Alvernon Way as SR 210 from Golf Links Road to I-10, while adding a new interchange for access to SR 210 from I-10.
Crews would add two lanes in each direction on I-10 from the I-19 interchange to Alvernon. Up to four lanes would be added on I-10 from Alvernon to Kolb Road.
The main difference in the second proposal would be to modify I-10 from Alvernon to Kolb to serve as a “collector-distributor” roadway, using additional lanes between the main road and frontage roads to lessen lane-changing within high-speed traffic.
The third option is to do nothing at all.
After the formal presentation, community members will have an opportunity to take the floor to ask questions and share ideas.
A design concept is scheduled for completion 2019, including an environmental assessment.
This will address concerns about impacts to air and water quality, biological resources, land use, noise and community impacts, ADOT said.
There are additional ways to contact officials to provide your input.
Call the project hotline at 888-692-2678, email i10SR210Study@hdrinc.com or mail comments to ADOT at 1221 S. Second Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713. Comments must be received by Dec. 30.
DOWN THE ROAD
Workers will be closing the exit ramp of Interstate 10 at State Route 83, near Vail, starting Dec. 3.
The work is for a ramp-realignment project to improve safety at the interchange.
Traffic will detour to the Wentworth Road and Colossal Cave Road exit to travel on the north I-10 frontage road back to State Route 83. The detour lasts until Dec. 7.
ADOT officials say westbound I-10 ramps and the entrance ramp from SR 83 to eastbound I-10 will remain open.