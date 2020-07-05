Road Runner: Tucson artists told to move out of downtown building to make way for major road project

More than 25 artists have been told to move out of the Citizens Warehouse building because construction crews will need the parking lot for equipment and underground access for a new road project called Downtown Links.

Getting the boot was not something the group anticipated based on previous discussions with Tucson officials, according to Alex Laughlin, one of the artists at the site at 44 W. Sixth Ave., just west of North Stone Avenue.

“We’ve known about the Downtown Links project for a long time, it’s been in the works for many years,” Laughlin said. “Originally, the city told the tenants of Citizens Warehouse that when the construction does finally happen that we would be able to stay and not be evicted.”

On May 20, the Tucson Real Estate Division sent a letter to the Warehouse Arts Management Organization, or WAMO, which leases the building, stating they were acquiring the space for construction. The artists have until the end of August to get out.

The building is owned by the Arizona Department of Transportation. It is leased to the City of Tucson, which subleased it to WAMO.