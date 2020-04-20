Road Runner: Tucson gets millions in federal grants for new or improved traffic signals

An influx of federal grant money is set to provide 10 more pedestrian traffic lights and upgraded traffic signals around town, transportation officials say.

Last week, the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility was awarded a $7.8 million Highway Safety Improvement Program grant intended to “significantly reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries on all public roads,” the department said.

Officials said $3.22 million was awarded to put the High Intensity Activated Crosswalks in the following locations:

South 12th Avenue and West District Street; East 36th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way; West Fort Lowell Road and North Balboa Avenue; East Grant Road and North Edith Boulevard; East Irvington Road and South First Avenue; North Kolb Road and East Rosewood Street; South Swan Road and East Cecelia Street; West Wetmore Road and North Neffson Drive; East Speedway Boulevard and North Sahuara Avenue; and West Silverlake Road and South Cottonwood Lane.

The HAWK lights are traffic signals between intersections that stop traffic so pedestrians can cross. The Federal Highway Administration said upwards of 97% of drivers stop when the signals are activated.

The improvements are scheduled for fall 2023. The department used other means, such as the Regional Transportation Authority, to add the most recent HAWK at the intersection of East Speedway and North Richey Boulevard earlier this year.

Contractors will install 62 flashing yellow arrow signals citywide, including at East Broadway and North Alvernon Way, South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road, as well as South Craycroft and East Golf Links roads.