Road Runner: Tucson pedestrian advocacy group seeks more time to continue its mission

Krista Hansen, liaison to the committee and lead planner with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, said ultimately it's up to the city council to appoint those positions.

“The Department of Transportation and Mobility has advertised the open positions and worked to recruit new members, but ultimately, members need to be appointed by ward offices, the mayor and the city manager. There are currently four open seats,” Hansen said.

The loss of the committee, Lotze said, would occur during a shift in mindset about equitable mobility options.

Lotze added it's a shift in part that was helped by the committee's years-long advocacy work.

Hansen said the group has made an impact with its efforts such as: raising awareness of pedestrian safety issues as well as the benefits of a walkable community; helping develop Tucson’s Pedestrian Safety Action Plan; and successfully advocating for changes in roadway projects and policies to include more pedestrian facilities and prioritize safety.

It would also mean a loss in knowledge from a group that not only researches solutions but also seeks outside expertise to find what could address infrastructure problems.