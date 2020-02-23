Road Runner: Tucson's Department of Transportation adds 'mobility' to its name

Tucson councilmember Lane Santa Cruz’s first motion, to give the Tucson Department of Transportation a name properly identifying its function for current and future residents, passed unanimously during a council retreat.

“I made the motion because I feel it really reflects the vision that the council and the city has moving forward and how we think about a model that’s centered on people and the multiple ways that people move,” Santa Cruz said about adding “mobility” to the official name of the city’s Transportation Department.

The department’s new name: Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

While fixing arterial and collector roads is a priority, the mission is to go further, according to Santa Cruz.

“I would agree the way to make (roads) safer for people to be on is to have that basic need met, but then it’s also the other elements that everybody has a piece of the road,” Santa Cruz said.

“Right now, even with bikes and people walking, cars are seen as the priority and how we move them and how quickly we move them, and people in any other mode have to negotiate with that vehicle.”

Santa Cruz said most of their colleagues view it in a similar way.