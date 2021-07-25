Road Runner: Tucson testing traffic signals that could cut commute time

The Ajo Way route provides an environment where the street intersects with Interstate 19 and further west becomes a state highway.

“With those two types of interactions, how is the adaptive system going to be helpful with arterial systems when you interface with an interchange to an interstate and a state highway when Ajo has a lot of volume?” Leyva said.

He added it could help solve one of Tucson’s lasting problems.

“One of the issues that Tucson’s always had is no freeways for the east-west corridors. We’re trying to fit more vehicles in our roads, and we cannot physically grow the roads,” Leyva said. “We’re looking to move vehicles more smartly and have them traverse the city in less time.”

The department said the adaptive signal system has been known to: continuously distribute green light time for all traffic movements; reduce traffic delay and congestion by creating smoother flow; improve travel time reliability; decrease idling time to reduce wear and tear on roads; and decrease vehicle emissions.

The system also could aid the department in retiming signals with less effort, cutting down the current weeklong timeframe to collect traffic volume data and have engineers make corrections.