Road Runner: Tucson transit and mobility companies move to protect riders, drivers

Tucsonans without cars can still get around during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their trips may be a bit more nerve-wracking than usual.

Here’s what local bus, taxi, ride-sharing and scooter providers are doing to keep riders safe:

Riding the bus

City transit services were made free Saturday to support the community, officials said.

Sun Tran, Sun Link and Sun Van waived all fares at least through the end of March.

The change keeps a foundation of Tucsonans’ lives intact during uncertain times, said Andrew Seelig, who uses Sun Tran buses to get around.

“It’s relieving, actually. It’s kind of nice to know that someone in my situation that’s lost his vehicle recently can get around and not have to worry about getting stranded somewhere,” Seelig said while waiting for his bus Friday at the Roy Laos Transit Center on the south side.

“In the past couple of months, I’ve been stranded so many times and it’s just been awful,” Seelig said.

To protect riders like Seelig, vehicles are being cleaned every day to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.

A fogging machine applies an industrial-grade disinfectant to the vehicles, especially the high-use, common areas, according to Sun Tran.

“Every night we disinfect all handrails, all grab bars, all poles, all pull cords, all press tapes on the vehicles. We do that every night. We do that in the Sun Tran, the Sun Link and Sun Van,” a Sun Tran statement said.

Drivers have been given disinfecting wipes and sanitizer to keep work areas clean, especially the steering wheel and the controls that are regularly touched.