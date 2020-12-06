Road Runner: Tucsonans to see better bicycle and pedestrian pathways in $1.4M project

Ryan Fagan, one of the department’s project managers, said during a town hall event last week that crews will add a Bike HAWK at the Treat Avenue and Grant Road Intersection, which is currently constructed as a pedestrian crossing. The system will be more bike friendly for riders.

The features included in the bike HAWK crossing are a marked waiting area for bicyclists with flexible posts cordoning it off from traffic.

“Initially, we were going to hold off on that until the Grant road, RTA (Regional Transportation Authority) corridor project comes through and widens Grant Road in a few years,” Fagan said. “So, rather than leaving a gap in this corridor at Grant Road, we decided to include this even though it is somewhat temporary improvements given that Grant Road is going to be reconstructed in the future.”

However, crews won’t be adding continuous sidewalks connecting throughout the project. Instead, they’ll focus on Treat Avenue between Speedway Boulevard to Helen Street and Sixth to Fifth streets.

“Unfortunately, the budget limitations of this project preclude us from really including a complete sidewalk network, but this should improve access to these crossings and should make it easier for them to use for people of all ages and abilities,” Fagan said.