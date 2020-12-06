Road Runner: Tucsonans to see better bicycle and pedestrian pathways in $1.4M project

One of Tucson’s longest infrastructure projects for bicyclists and pedestrians is closer to construction but not without some added changes transportation officials want users to know about.
There’s 6.2 miles of Treat Avenue headed for construction in early 2021 to bring a bike High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk at Prince Road, Glenn Road, Speedway Boulevard, and 6th Street; traffic-calming features to slow vehicle speeds; as well as pavement and landscaping improvements to enhance the walking and biking environment. The project will ultimately connect Aviation Bikeway to the Rillito River.
It’ll span through city council wards 3, 5, and 6, connecting to five parks and six schools when completed. The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility expects costs to exceed more than $1.4 million as a part of Proposition 407, called “Tucson Delivers Parks and Connections” passed by voters in 2018. It will be a part of 31 total bicycle boulevards to be built by 2028.
Transportation officials said the bicycle boulevards provide a low-stress biking network by creating calmer residential streets as alternatives to major thoroughfares. The department plans to complete over 100 miles of the boulevards to better connect Tucsonans to schools, parks, libraries, stores and other destinations.
The Treat Avenue project will come with some changes the department presented earlier in the design process.
Ryan Fagan, one of the department’s project managers, said during a town hall event last week that crews will add a Bike HAWK at the Treat Avenue and Grant Road Intersection, which is currently constructed as a pedestrian crossing. The system will be more bike friendly for riders.
The features included in the bike HAWK crossing are a marked waiting area for bicyclists with flexible posts cordoning it off from traffic.
“Initially, we were going to hold off on that until the Grant road, RTA (Regional Transportation Authority) corridor project comes through and widens Grant Road in a few years,” Fagan said. “So, rather than leaving a gap in this corridor at Grant Road, we decided to include this even though it is somewhat temporary improvements given that Grant Road is going to be reconstructed in the future.”
However, crews won’t be adding continuous sidewalks connecting throughout the project. Instead, they’ll focus on Treat Avenue between Speedway Boulevard to Helen Street and Sixth to Fifth streets.
“Unfortunately, the budget limitations of this project preclude us from really including a complete sidewalk network, but this should improve access to these crossings and should make it easier for them to use for people of all ages and abilities,” Fagan said.
Additionally, the planned traffic calming features will be changed along Treat between Elm Street through an area north of Grant. It will prevent the project from “creating hazards for properties surrounding them,” Fagan said, as the features wouldn’t allow storm water to flow properly.
Crews will at least add a traffic circle at Treat and Waverly and a speed hump at Treat and Lester Street in the affected area. There will also be landscape chicanes or curb extensions to calm traffic along the road.
Tucsonans should be able to take advantage of the new project by fall 2021.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
