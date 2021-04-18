Road Runner: Vote to crown entries in ADOT’s highway safety sign contest

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s safety message contest is here once again for the public to decide which entries will light up message boards along the state’s highways.

It’s been a way for the department to spark discussions and alert motorists to remain safe on the roads where driver behavior plays a role in more than 90% of vehicle crashes, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“This is the fifth year that we've done the safety message contest and we love seeing all of the people who submit their original safety messages,” said Caroline Carpenter, ADOT’s assistant communication director for digital communication. “It is a contest but at the same time there is a very serious side because we do want to raise awareness of behavior out on a road, there's a lot of things that we can all do to be safer on the road.”

In its first four years there were more than 16,000 entries sent to the department to find the best finalist. This year’s contest has added another 2,400 to the list of entries.

The department said it’s seen the annual contest incorporate pop culture subjects like "Star Wars" and current events into safety messages to encourage motorists to make better decisions when driving.