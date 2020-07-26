Road Runner: With warnings in place, onus is on drivers to heed flood risks

It was a busy end to the work week for Tucson firefighters who responded to several swift water rescues during the first major monsoon storm.

“We responded to six water rescues, and it was kind of unique because they were all in different parts of town, really a lot of running around for crews. It definitely can put a little strain on resources,” said Michael Colaianni, a fire department spokesman.

He added: “We only have so many people that can be on certain calls at a time, so we can make sure we maintain service in other ways. We’re just encouraging people to do as much as they can to stay safe, so they can keep us safe and make sure that we’ll be there in a situation when they really need us.”

The National Weather Service says it should be “prime-time” monsoon season through mid-August, with flash flooding being an area of main concern in Southern Arizona.

Conditions could be ripe for storms to develop during the afternoons as well as “in the middle of the night, early in the morning, or redevelop repeatedly over the same general area,” weather officials say.

It’s a reason why Tucson officials are stressing to drivers to heed their warnings and have the safety of themselves and others at the forefront of their minds.