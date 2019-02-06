Pima County Sheriff's Department

Officials closed the road to Mount Lemmon on Wednesday morning, as the promised winter weather is upon us. Only residents and employees are currently allowed to use the road up the mountain.

Today will see rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for higher elevations, where weather officials predict three to eight inches of snow above 6,000 feet.

Snow is falling as low as 4,000 feet, which includes Oracle. And weather officials say a few snow flakes could fall in the higher parts of the Tucson metro, around 3,000 feet.

Weather officials also issued a hard freeze warning until 11 a.m. for the Tucson metro and parts of Pima and Pinal counties, with lows ranging from 25 to 32 degrees.

Skies will clear up tonight, but that will cause temperatures to drop well below freezing, tonight and into tomorrow, causing another hard freeze warning with temperatures below 28 degrees.

For updates on Pima County road conditions for the road to Mount Lemmon, call 520-547-7510.

High: 54

Low: 30

Safety tips for driving in snow/rain:

Currently

Rain, 42.6
Wind 2 MPH West, 93% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
Precip. last hour 0.02 in, today 0.09 in
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Chance of Rain, 44.5
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 43% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Overcast, 44.5
Wind 7 MPH W, 24% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
10 am: Overcast, 44.6
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 11% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 45.2
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 2% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 2
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 47.5
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 50.2
Wind 9 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 51.8
Wind 12 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 4
3 pm: Clear, 52.8
Wind 13 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Clear, 52.5
Wind 14 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 51.0
Wind 14 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 48.2
Wind 12 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 46.3
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 44.2
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 42.3
Wind 6 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 40.5
Wind 4 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 39.1
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 1% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0

Thursday

12 am: Clear, 37.4
Wind 3 MPH SW, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 36.3
Wind 3 MPH SW, 1% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 35.4
Wind 3 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 34.0
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 33.0
Wind 2 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 32.1
Wind 2 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 31.4
Wind 3 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 31.5
Wind 3 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 32.8
Wind 3 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 37.3
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 42.3
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 46.2
Wind 3 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 49.1
Wind 3 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Clear, 51.5
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Clear, 53.3
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 4
3 pm: Clear, 54.4
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Clear, 54.7
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 53.9
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 50.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 47.3
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0

Rain has changed to snow down to around 4000ft, which catches Oracle. Don't be shocked to see a few wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain for portions of the Tucson Metro around 3000ft+

