The road to Mount Lemmon is closed to the public.
Officials are only allowing residents and employees with four-wheel drive or chains on their tires to go up the mountain.
As well, Organization Ridge and Bear Wallow roads are also closed, as well as some eastern Pima County roads that cross washes.
Conditions can change rapidly. For the most up-to-date closures, call 520-547-7510.
Weather conditions have caused some non-injury crashes along the Interstate 10 east of Tucson this morning. Public safety officials recommend caution while driving.
Troopers are working several weather related, non-injury crashes due to this snow shower moving along I-10. Remember, in rain and snow, take it slow. https://t.co/1cqCykpS7z— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 19, 2019