Road to Mount Lemmon closed

The Pima County Sheriff's Department closed Catalina Highway Friday morning after a storm dropped rain and about two inches of snow overnight to Mount Lemmon, officials said.
The rain and cooler temperatures Friday created icy conditions on portions of the highway to Summerhaven, officials said in. Facebook post.
The Sheriff's Department said Friday morning that crews are working on getting the roadway clear and it will open as soon as it is safe to do so.
Catalina Highway remains open to residents and employees.
Call (520)547-7510 for road condition information.