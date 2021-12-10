 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road to Mount Lemmon closed
alert top story web only

Road to Mount Lemmon closed

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff's Department closed Catalina Highway Friday morning after a storm dropped rain and about two inches of snow overnight to Mount Lemmon, officials said.

+22 22 historical photos of snow on Mt. Lemmon and the Catalinas

The rain and cooler temperatures Friday created icy conditions on portions of the highway to Summerhaven, officials said in. Facebook post.

The Sheriff's Department said Friday morning that crews are working on getting the roadway clear and it will open as soon as it is safe to do so.

Catalina Highway remains open to residents and employees.

+19 Photos: Snow in Santa Catalina Mountains

Call (520)547-7510 for road condition information.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Teaching kid's how to build their own rockets with NASA's help

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News