Pima County has reopened Catalina Highway, officials said Monday morning.

Access to the highway is restricted to four-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday morning.

The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed for days following strong storms that passed through the region last week.

The storm on Feb. 22 knocked down several power poles, according to TRICO electric.

Crews had been working since then to restore power in Summerhaven.

“Storms knocked down several Trico poles and resulted in an outage on Mt. Lemmon. Severe wind and snow conditions on Mt. Lemmon, have complicated repairs," Brian Heithoff, Trico's CEO said in a news release last week.

For more information about county road conditions call (520) 724-6410.

The Pima County Sheriff's Road Condition Hotline can be reached at (520) 547-7510. Go to https://www.transview.org/Map for road updates on the Pima Associated of Government's TransView map.