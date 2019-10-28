Authorities have reopened the road to Mount Lemmon for all traffic Monday afternoon as a wildfire continues to burn in the Coronado National Forest, an official said.
Motorists should expect to see firefighters traveling along Catalina Highway and smoke within the interior of the Molino Fire, said Brandalyn Vonk, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service.
The Molino Fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and continued to spread through the night to an estimated 318 acres, fueled by grass and mesquite brush.
The fire also prompted evacuation of the Molino Basin Campground. As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, officials haven't determined how much of the blaze has been contained, Vonk said.
Coronado National Forest officials, with the help of local fire departments and the National Park Service, are working in the area, ensuring the fire does not reach the road or threaten any structures, Vonk said. There are no current threats to any structures Monday afternoon.
Because the fire is in deep, rugged terrain, firefighters are staged in the campground and along the road. The terrain and low visibility once it got dark kept firefighters from being able to get closer to the fire, Vonk said, adding that the safety of firefighters is their top priority.
"The fire will continue to spread naturally until we can get to an area where we can put our firefighters in there safely," Vonk said Sunday night.
About 70 fire personnel continued the containment efforts Monday morning.
A fire investigator is also at the scene to determine a cause for the blaze, Vonk said.