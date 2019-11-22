Drivers make their way up Catalina Highway with snow on either side of them in the Santa Catalina Mountains on February 26, 2019 near Tucson, Ariz.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The road to Mount Lemmon is currently open to residents, employees and vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive, authorities say.

As of 8:25 a.m. Friday, Catalina Highway was opened to visitors with properly equipped vehicles after about 9 inches of snow recently fell in the area.

The road was shut down Thursday due to rocks, trees, and ice in the road, according to the Pima County Sheriff Department.

Conditions may change later. You can get the most up-to-date road closure information by calling 520-547-7510.

