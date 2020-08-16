You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed hours after motorcycle crash
top story

Road to Mt. Lemmon closed hours after motorcycle crash

A truck drives up the Catalina Highway approaching Windy Vista Point, on Aug. 1, 2020. Catalina Highway closed Sunday morning after a motorcyclist crashed at Milepost 6. 

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The road to Mt. Lemmon has been closed several hours while officials investigate a motorcycle crash Sunday morning. 

Around 8:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash at milepost 6 of Catalina Highway. 

The man involved in the crash was transported to a Tucson hospital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. His condition was unknown. 

People already on the mountain are able to come down but nobody is being allowed up to Mt. Lemmon, said James Allerton, Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman. 

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, Allerton said. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News