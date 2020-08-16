Road to Mt. Lemmon closed hours after motorcycle crash

The road to Mt. Lemmon has been closed several hours while officials investigate a motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash at milepost 6 of Catalina Highway.

The man involved in the crash was transported to a Tucson hospital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. His condition was unknown.

People already on the mountain are able to come down but nobody is being allowed up to Mt. Lemmon, said James Allerton, Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, Allerton said.

