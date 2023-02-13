Catalina Highway, the road from Tucson to Mount Lemmon, was closed at its base Monday afternoon.

Snow and ice were cited as the reason for the closure by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Two Storms moving through the Tucson metro area today and Tuesday were expected to drop up to a foot of snow on Mount Lemmon, the National Weather Service forecast early Monday.

For more information contact Pima County's Transportation Department at (520) 724-6410 during regular business hours.

Go to https://www.transview.org/Map to see road updates on Pima Association of Government's TransView map.