Road to Mt. Lemmon opens, winter storm brings more than a foot of snow to Catalinas

The road to Mt. Lemmon has reopened to vehicles with four-wheel drive after closing Friday morning due to the weather.

A winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in Summerhaven and Mt. Lemmon since Thursday night, said Aaron Hardin, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking drivers heading to the snow to watch for ice on the road.

The winter storm also dropped about 1.2 inches of rain in Tucson, bringing the total annual rainfall to 13.62 inches, Hardin said. That total is about 2 inches above average.

After a late monsoon season with below average rainfall, November and December rains have helped push rainfall totals above normal, Hardin said.

For the most current information on road conditions, call the road closure hotline, 520-547-7510.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

