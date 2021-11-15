Robbins: UA won't tolerate sports fans harassing employees over mask rules

75% of employees

are vaccinated

One month ago, the UA joined Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University in issuing a requirement that all employees get vaccinated by Dec. 8, unless they qualify for a religious or disability-related exemption. The mandate came in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order that requires all employees of federal contractors — the UA has hundreds of millions of dollars tied up in federal contracts — to show proof of vaccination or risk losing money.

That deadline has since been extended to Jan. 18.

With less than two months to go, the mandate seems to have convinced a sizable percentage of the UA’s 16,000 employees to get the shot.

As of Monday, roughly 75% of employees — which includes student-workers — have uploaded proof of vaccination to the university’s secure web portal. That’s up from the 51% of employees who had voluntarily shared their proof of vaccination before the mandate.

For the remaining 25% of UA employees who still haven’t shared their proof of vaccination, Robbins said the UA will keep working with them to explain their options for either getting the shot or exploring the process for requesting an exemption.