Monsignor Robert D. Fuller, once the oldest active Catholic priest in Tucson before his 2018 retirement and a monsignor for more than five decades, died Wednesday. He was 88.
Fuller began work as a priest in Tucson at the age of 25, was chancellor of the Diocese of Tucson at 31, and at 34 was named monsignor, a title given to him by Pope Paul VI.
In his position of founding pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Fuller changed the customary and traditional ways the church operated in 1970. He allowed female altar servers, lay people to give Communion and played folk music during services, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.
Those ideas brought in more parishioners, helping the church grow from 250 families to 1,700 in his 11 years there.
Fuller would spend his next 31 years before his retirement at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, leading 730 families by hearing confessions; visiting hospitals and homes; and guiding parishioners through pivotal moments of their lives, such as the start of a marriage or through a crisis of faith.
“Greatness in people is not found in wealth or power — it is found in service to others,” Fuller said during a November 2017 service.
In his 62 years in the priesthood, Fuller worked to help people understand the faith.
He detailed that faith through his homilies, which were published in a three-book series called “Homilies from the Heart.”
His final book, published in 2010, helped raise more than $5,000 for Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, which served hundreds of meals to families in need each day.
Fuller’s work in ministry took him across the nation, from New Jersey to California.
One of his last homilies before his June 2018 retirement was about the antidote to anger that can ultimately change the world — kindness.
“Just be kind. If we do it, that means you and I have become those people who are making the Kingdom of God real in our day,” Fuller said.
