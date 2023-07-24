Firefighters battling two blazes west of Dragoon, collectively called the Adams Robles Complex Fire, made significant strides in containing the fires over the weekend, state agencies report.

As of the latest update, the Robles Fire, situated south of Interstate 10, has been declared 100% contained after burning through 3,000 acres of land.

Firefighting crews on the Adams Peak Fire, located north of I-10, also made progress, managing to halt the fire's forward spread, with containment now at 60%.

#AdamsRoblesComplex: Crews stopped forward progress on Adams Peak Fire & are reporting 60% containment at 2,232 ac. Robles is 100% contained as of today at 3k acres. Fires located E. Benson



Add'l info: https://t.co/ARFFTmLTc0



📷: Adams Peak Fire pic.twitter.com/KsMlB3CJyt — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 24, 2023

The Adams Peak Fire has left a footprint of approximately 2,232 acres.

In total, the Adams Robles Complex Fire, which started on July 19 west of Dragoon, has burned approximately 5,200 acres of land and was sparked by lightning strikes, according to officials.

Weekend monsoon rains over the affected areas gave firefighters a much-needed boost, substantially reducing fire activity.

According to officials, hand crews have been examining the containment lines for any lingering hot spots while engine crews continue to patrol and monitor the perimeter, ensuring no interior smoke or hotspots are left unchecked.

Due to the improved situation on the Adams Robles Complex Fire, the majority of resources, including the Department of Forestry and Fire Management's hand crews, have been released from the incident and redeployed to tackle the Gallineta Fire northeast of San Miguel.

The Gallineta Fire, reported at 300 acres as of Sunday afternoon, is currently burning at the base of the Baboquivari Mountains.