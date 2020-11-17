Rodeo parade joins growing list of Tucson events canceled due to the coronavirus

Tucson’s rodeo parade has been canceled for 2021.

The parade, nearly a century old, is postponed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tucson Rodeo Parade committee announced Monday.

It’s the second time in the parade’s 95-year history that it’s been canceled. The only other time the parade was canceled was during World War II, when soldiers were housed on the rodeo grounds, said Herb Wagner, board secretary and spokesman for the Rodeo Parade Committee.

Wagner said after researching the Pima County Health Department’s COVID-19 guidelines, the board decided it was impossible to make sure people were social distancing and everyone was wearing a mask. The parade gets up to 150,000 spectators every year, he said.

“We just made the decision to be proactive mostly for the public health and safety of the spectators, of the people in our parade and all of our volunteers,” Wagner said.

The parade committee has been putting off renovating and refurbishing old wagons because of time constraints, he said.

“Now we’ve got the time that we can really get some of those wagons refurbished and ready to roll at the parade again,” Wagner said.