Rodeo parade joins growing list of Tucson events canceled due to the coronavirus

Tucson’s rodeo parade has been canceled for 2021.
The parade, nearly a century old, is postponed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tucson Rodeo Parade committee announced Monday.
It’s the second time in the parade’s 95-year history that it’s been canceled. The only other time the parade was canceled was during World War II, when soldiers were housed on the rodeo grounds, said Herb Wagner, board secretary and spokesman for the Rodeo Parade Committee.
Wagner said after researching the Pima County Health Department’s COVID-19 guidelines, the board decided it was impossible to make sure people were social distancing and everyone was wearing a mask. The parade gets up to 150,000 spectators every year, he said.
“We just made the decision to be proactive mostly for the public health and safety of the spectators, of the people in our parade and all of our volunteers,” Wagner said.
The parade committee has been putting off renovating and refurbishing old wagons because of time constraints, he said.
“Now we’ve got the time that we can really get some of those wagons refurbished and ready to roll at the parade again,” Wagner said.
The Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum is set to open on Jan. 2, and will follow the Pima County Health Department’s “Ready For You” program, which puts in place COVID-19 safety protocols.
The rodeo parade is one of several events that have been recently canceled due to the pandemic, including the February 2021 Tucson rodeo, La Fiesta de los Vaqueros.
Winter events, including the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair and the Winterhaven Festival of Lights have also been canceled.
The Parade of Lights and Festival, which is held annually in downtown, was also canceled. Downtown Tucson will still be illuminated with Desert Nights Downtown Lights, where light displays go up around businesses and downtown buildings.
The Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, hosted every January and February at the Tucson Convention Center, was called off last month.
