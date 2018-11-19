Asphalt truck turns over at eastbound 22nd Street and Harrison Road.

 Tucson Police Department

East 22nd Street is now clear after an overturned asphalt truck closed the eastbound lane at South Harrison Road.

The asphalt truck was the only vehicle involved, and the driver only has minor injuries. Tucson Police Officer Ray Smith says he's not sure what caused the roll over.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara