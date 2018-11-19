East 22nd Street is now clear after an overturned asphalt truck closed the eastbound lane at South Harrison Road.
The asphalt truck was the only vehicle involved, and the driver only has minor injuries. Tucson Police Officer Ray Smith says he's not sure what caused the roll over.
🚨🚧Traffic Alert 🚧🚨— Ofc. Ray Smith (@TpdRay) November 19, 2018
Road closure for Eastbound 22nd St at Harrison due to an overturned asphalt truck. Apparently, those Eastside potholes were worse than we imagined. Please avoid the area while the debris and truck are being removed. pic.twitter.com/TZsiJTebnG