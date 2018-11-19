Asphalt truck turns over at eastbound 22nd Street and Harrison Road.

 Tucson Police Department

An overturned asphalt truck has closed eastbound 22nd Street at South Harrison Road.

The asphalt truck was the only vehicle involved, and the driver only has minor injuries. Tucson Police Officer Ray Smith says he's not sure what caused the roll over.

The road should be cleaned up by 10:30 a.m. But for now, Smith said, "It's just a hot mess over there."

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara