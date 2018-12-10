A portion of North Sandario Road is currently closed following a rollover crash, officials say.
Sandario is closed between West Avra Valley Road and West Twin Peaks Road, according to the Northwest Fire District on Twitter. Both directions of traffic are affected.
Southbound traffic is currently able to pass on the shoulder.
The crash involves two vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the district said.
The closure is expected to last until after 9 a.m. Drivers should avoid the area.
1 patient transported by Northwest Paramedics w/ non-life threatening injuries. 5 other patients declined transport by ambulance. @MaranaPD is on scene investigating the collision. Closures to remain for at least the next 45 minutes. Southbound traffic allowed to pass on shoulder— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) December 10, 2018