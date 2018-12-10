Northwest Fire District

A portion of North Sandario Road is currently closed following a rollover crash, officials say.

Sandario is closed between West Avra Valley Road and West Twin Peaks Road, according to the Northwest Fire District on Twitter. Both directions of traffic are affected.

Southbound traffic is currently able to pass on the shoulder. 

The crash involves two vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the district said. 

The closure is expected to last until after 9 a.m. Drivers should avoid the area.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott