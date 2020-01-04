You are the owner of this article.
Rollover crash in northeast Tucson closes Snyder Road

Snyder Road is closed west of Houghton Road due to a crash.

Snyder Road is closed west of Houghton Road due to a rollover crash, officials said. 

Just before 6 p.m., deputies responded to a collision with injuries on Snyder Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

Traffic in the area will be delayed and Snyder Road will remain closed during the investigation, the department said. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. 

No other information was available. 

This story will be updated.

