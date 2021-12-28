 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rollover crash shuts down I-10 east of Tucson
alert

Rollover crash shuts down I-10 east of Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A single-vehicle rollover crash shut down eastbound Interstate 10 Tuesday morning east of Tucson. 

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident in Willcox, at milepost 345, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. 

Just before 5 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said all eastbound travel in the area was being re-routed but by 6 a.m., the left lane of I-10 east had reopened. There was no estimated time for reopening the right lane. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 6 places to celebrate New Year's Eve in Tucson

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News