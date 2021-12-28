Rollover crash shuts down I-10 east of Tucson

Arizona Daily Star
A single-vehicle rollover crash shut down eastbound Interstate 10 Tuesday morning east of Tucson.
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident in Willcox, at milepost 345, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Just before 5 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said all eastbound travel in the area was being re-routed but by 6 a.m., the left lane of I-10 east had reopened. There was no estimated time for reopening the right lane.
