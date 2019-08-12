lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Two people were killed and an infant seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Three Points Monday morning, authorities said.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m., the rollover crash ejected a man and a woman from their Ford Explorer on westbound State Route 86 near milepost 154, which is east of Three Points. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being ejected from the SUV while still in a car seat, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A toddler was also in a car seat in the back of the vehicle and was not injured in the crash.

Officials have not released the victim's names.

The crash investigation is ongoing. 

