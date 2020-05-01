Romero urges Tucsonans to wear masks in public to fight spread of coronavirus

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero late Thursday extended her emergency proclamation through May 15, and added a recommendation — not a requirement — that Tucsonans wear masks while out in public.

Romero said she's advocating the use of face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, in an effort to stop transmission of the coronavirus through the air from person-to-person.

She also is strongly advising employers to provide face coverings to their employees while at work, especially if employees are unable to acquire or make one themselves; and encouraged all businesses, including those providing essential functions, to allow employees to work from home through telecommuting or other means to the "greatest extent possible" to limit gatherings of employees.

Her proclamation otherwise falls in line with that of Gov. Doug Ducey, who the day before announced he is extending his orders that Arizonans should stay home except for essential activities, and that "nonessential" businesses must stay closed, through May 15. Ducey is allowing some stores to partially open this coming Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear a cloth covering over their nose and mouth in community settings in an effort to protect people around them if they are infected but without symptoms.

"What I have heard is that that face covering helps with keeping out 95% of what you're breathing in," Romero said. "... I strongly recommend any of the public that that have to go out for their needs, for their essentials, that they wear that when they're in public."