Ron Wilson, Arizona's first VP for Equity and Inclusion, leaves UA for … UN

Ron Wilson, the University of Arizona’s first-ever vice president for equity and inclusion, resigned his position last month to take a job with the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Wilson’s last day with the UA was Jan. 6, according to a UA spokesman.

“Ron will continue to be a friend to the university and a valuable community partner,” according to an email sent to staff by UA president Robert C. Robbins, announcing Wilson’s departure for “other leadership opportunities.”

Wilson’s most recent contract was set to expire on Jan. 26. He told the Star on Thursday the consulting job with the UN would require him to be out of the country for weeks or months at a time, which would not allow him the time to perform the functions and fulfill the duties of his UA position. He echoed his sentiments from shortly after his hiring, saying he still believes the UA, under Robbins’ leadership, is poised to be a national model for success in the fields of diversity, equity and inclusion.