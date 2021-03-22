Ronald McDonald House offers home away from home for families of sick children

Derrick and Melva were looking forward to welcoming their second child in December of 2020. They had no reason to worry, given the easy, uneventful pregnancy they had with their now 5-year-old daughter Zendaya.

Then three weeks before her due date, Melva was rushed to Tucson Medical Center, 70 miles from home on the Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation near Sells. She needed an emergency C-section. Baby Greyson’s blood sugar was dangerously low.

“We didn’t know how serious it was at first,” Melva said. “The first time we saw him it was hard. He has a CPAP machine for his lungs and a PICC line in his bellybutton.”

Four days later, Melva was discharged, still never having held Greyson. The worry grew. Worst of all, the pandemic meant that Greyson could only have one visitor at a time. The idea of one parent waiting in the car all day long was overwhelming. Then their social worker told them about the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House offered all the amenities of home just minutes from the hospital. There is no maximum length of stay, so it could be their “home away from home” as long as they needed. And even though it costs the charity about $100 per night per family, generous community donors ensure that no family is ever asked for pay for their stay.