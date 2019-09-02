If you go

If You Go: Fifth Annual House Party to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Where:The Ronald McDonald House, 2155 E. Allen Road.

Cost: $150 per person ($120 tax-deductible). Must be 21 or older to attend.

Red shoes are suggested at this signature fundraiser, where festivities include hosted tours of the Ronald McDonald House and the new Ronald McDonald Caremobile, a mobile dental clinic, along with featured speakers Geri and Sydni Lee, who spent about six months at the Ronald McDonald House Tucson. The evening also features a Red Shoe Fashion Show and “Tastings of Tucson Favorites” from 12 local restaurants and eateries. The evening also features tastings of wine and craft beers and a signature cocktail provided by Hensley Beverage Co.; and live music by the Dr. J.J. Band. A silent auction will offer mobile bidding on more than 120 items. Bidding begins online at 8 a.m. Sept. 18 and closes at 9 p.m. Sept. 20. You can text “hp19” to 52182 to bid on your mobile phone.