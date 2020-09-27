Rosemont Mine's parent Hudbay Minerals to start drilling on west slope of Santa Ritas

While fighting in court to keep its planned Rosemont Mine alive, Hudbay Minerals Inc. plans to start exploratory drilling Thursday on the other side of the Santa Ritas to see if future mining there makes economic sense.

The Canadian company will kick off a drilling effort lasting at least three to six months in areas of historic mining, some dating back more than a century. This will be the first drilling by Hudbay on the west slope of the Santa Ritas; the company plans to drill on both sides of the mountain range.

After that, “We will know much more and have a better understanding if there is justification to continue,” Andre Lauzon, vice president of Hudbay Arizona Business Unit, told the Green Valley News in an interview posted online Sept. 19.

Conducting additional mining beyond Rosemont would likely bring more jobs to the area, on top of 600 high-paying, full-time jobs planned for Rosemont.

It would also likely bring additional environmental controversy, on top of a massive legal and political conflict over Rosemont that has dragged on 13 years.

Hudbay would not answer any questions from the Arizona Daily Star about its planned drilling, saying it had no additional comment beyond what Lauzon told the Green Valley News.