Rotary Club cancels Tucson Classics Car Show, but not fundraising

The Rotary Club of Tucson has canceled the 14th annual Tucson Classics Car Show, which was scheduled for Oct. 17, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The car show benefits Pima JTED and Make Way for Books, but the Rotary Club will continue fundraising efforts on their behalf.

The Rotary Club of Tucson will hold its annual Corvette raffle Saturday, Oct. 17, and will have an online auction Friday, Oct. 16. All net profits will go to the Pima JTED and Make Way for Books.

Raffle tickets are $5 each and available at TucsonClassicsCarShow.com. The Corvette is the grand prize with an option of $15,000 cash. Other prizes include a $3,000 shopping spree at Sam Levitz furniture stores, $2,500 cash from Wellspring Financial Partners, $2,000 in appliances from Tucson Appliance Co. and other prizes listed on the website.

The online auction items will be available for viewing and bidding Sept. 16, and will end at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. To donate an item for the auction or to bid once it is open, go to tucne.ws/auction.

The popular car show will return Oct. 16, 2021.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

