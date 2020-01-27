Rotary Club's car show raises $181K for Tucson charities

The Rotary Club of Tucson says it annual car show, held in October, has raised $1.6 million in 13 years for nonprofits.

The Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation raised nearly $181,000 for local charities through its 2019 Tucson Classics Car show.

The 13th annual show, held last October at The Gregory School, has now raised more than $1.6 million for charities since it started.

The latest show benefited three main charities:

  • Make Way for Books was the primary beneficiary, receiving a grant of $65,271. The group provides programs, books and resources to ensure thousands of children have the opportunity to read and to develop literacy, language and learning skills. The nonprofit plans to use the funding for its innovative program that impacts thousands of young children who do not currently have access to preschool.
  • Interfaith Community Services received a check for $35,135. ICS will use its funds to support the development of a new east-side Family Self-Sufficiency Center. The center will serve the jobless, seniors, homeless people and will also have youth enrichment programs and tutoring for college for single mothers.
  • The Reid Park Zoo is using its grant of $35,135 to help develop a new

biologically

  • diverse playground for children who visit the zoo.
  • Also, The Gregory School Scholarship was established with a gift of $10,000 from last year’s car show.

A total of $35,137 will be retained in the Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation’s discretionary fund for smaller charitable grants to be made throughout the next two years. Over 25,000 people attended the 13th annual car show, which featured over 430 vehicles. The Rotary Club is already gearing up for next event, which will be held Oct. 17. Car entry and ticket information are available at: tucsonclassicscarshow.com

