The 13th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show to benefit Make Way for Books and other local charities

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Where: The Gregory School Campus, 3231 N. Craycroft Road.

Cost: $5 admission for adults; free for those 18 and under when accompanied by an adult. $50 per adult for the Classics Club, which includes a VIP parking pass with admission to an air-cooled VIP tent featuring television sports broadcasts and a bar featuring wine, beer, water and a catered lunch.

Parking: $7 on-site at the north fields at The Gregory School and across from the school on the east side of Craycroft Road; free parking with an air-conditioned shuttle is available in parking lots north of Tucson Medical Center accessible from East Glenn Street.

Admission includes entry to the show which is sponsored by WeBuyHouses.com and features more than 420 classics and future classics, foreign and specialty cars, vintage vehicles, “special interest cars,” street rods, modified and stock trucks from 1928 to 1979, and a “Special Display” of camping trailers from the Route 66 Era such as a Holiday House. The show will also feature nine Rolls Royces and Bentleys as well as “Super Sports Cars” priced at $900,000-plus including four Ferraris, a Maserati, two Acura NSXs and an Audi R8 Carbon V10. Admission will also include entertainment; a Kid’s Tent with activities and book giveaways by Make Way for Books; a food court with cash pay food vendors; booths with crafts and car accessories. Admission also includes a ticket for the raffle of a 2006 C-6 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible or $15,000 cash along with five other prizes.

For more information or to buy a ticket online, visit the website at www.rotarytccs.com or call 440-4503.